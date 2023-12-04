iCoreConnect Inc. (ICCT) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ICCT is 0.58. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for iCoreConnect Inc. (ICCT) is $14.92, which is $13.8 above the current market price. The public float for ICCT is 7.02M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.24% of that float. On December 04, 2023, ICCT’s average trading volume was 1.26M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ICCT) stock’s latest price update

iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ: ICCT)’s stock price has gone decline by -9.67 in comparison to its previous close of 1.24, however, the company has experienced a -10.39% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-06 that iCore sells HIPAA-compliant systems for healthcare companies. The stock began trading on the NASDAQ late last month.

ICCT’s Market Performance

iCoreConnect Inc. (ICCT) has experienced a -10.39% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -31.70% drop in the past month, and a -87.18% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.66% for ICCT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.66% for ICCT’s stock, with a -85.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ICCT Trading at -49.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ICCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.60%, as shares sank -37.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -72.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ICCT fell by -10.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +965.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3435. In addition, iCoreConnect Inc. saw -89.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ICCT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-60.12 for the present operating margin

+55.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for iCoreConnect Inc. stands at -76.11. The total capital return value is set at -104.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -521.13. Equity return is now at value -433.70, with -84.11 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.30 and the total asset turnover is 1.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.16.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of iCoreConnect Inc. (ICCT) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.