Hub Cyber Security Ltd (HUBC) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, HUBC stock has gone up by 5.95%, with a monthly decline of -58.70% and a quarterly plunge of -18.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 27.37%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 22.81% for Hub Cyber Security Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.83% for HUBC’s stock, with a -75.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Hub Cyber Security Ltd (NASDAQ: HUBC) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of -1.77. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for HUBC is 42.72M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.89% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HUBC on December 04, 2023 was 10.62M shares.

HUBC) stock’s latest price update

Hub Cyber Security Ltd (NASDAQ: HUBC)’s stock price has increased by 22.32 compared to its previous closing price of 0.23. However, the company has seen a 5.95% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-01 that Hub Cyber Security (NASDAQ: HUBC ) stock is climbing higher on Friday after the company announced a collaboration agreement with Blackswan Technologies. That agreement will have the two companies working together on “a joint solution for enterprise Confidential Computing to the financial sector.

HUBC Trading at -27.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 27.37%, as shares sank -45.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUBC rose by +5.95%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3189. In addition, Hub Cyber Security Ltd saw -98.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Hub Cyber Security Ltd (HUBC) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.