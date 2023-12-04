HNR Acquisition Corp’s (HNRA) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, HNRA stock has gone up by 30.95%, with a monthly decline of -78.13% and a quarterly plunge of -79.25%. The volatility ratio for the week is 32.13%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 29.69% for HNR Acquisition Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -63.63% for HNRA’s stock, with a -78.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in HNR Acquisition Corp (AMEX: HNRA) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of -0.98. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for HNRA is 5.51M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.07% of that float. On December 04, 2023, the average trading volume of HNRA was 1.03M shares.

HNRA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of HNR Acquisition Corp (AMEX: HNRA) has dropped by -14.73 compared to previous close of 2.58. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 30.95% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Accesswire reported 2023-11-16 that HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2023 / HNR Acquisition Corp (NYSE American:HNRA) (the “Company” or “HNRA”) will hold a telephonic conference call to discuss the completion of the business combination of HNRA and Pogo Resources, LLC and its subsidiaries on Wednesday November 16, 2023 at 4:30 pm EST. The company Chairman, CEO and CFO will discuss the combination, operation, management, and current operating status followed by a question-and-answer period.

HNRA Trading at -75.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HNRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 29.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 32.13%, as shares sank -77.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -79.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HNRA rose by +30.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.68. In addition, HNR Acquisition Corp saw -78.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HNRA

The total capital return value is set at -4.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.75. Equity return is now at value -0.51, with -0.47 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.17.

Conclusion

To sum up, HNR Acquisition Corp (HNRA) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.