HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HIVE is 3.61. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for HIVE is $5.33, which is $1.69 above the current price. The public float for HIVE is 87.35M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.01% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HIVE on December 04, 2023 was 1.15M shares.

HIVE) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE) has surged by 4.88 when compared to previous closing price of 3.47, but the company has seen a 25.93% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-24 that Blockchain stocks are still popular despite Blockchain and decentralization being terms thrown around quite loosely these days. There are numerous reasons behind the popularity of the concepts.

HIVE’s Market Performance

HIVE’s stock has risen by 25.93% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 10.28% and a quarterly rise of 6.10%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.24% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.88% for HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 18.14% for HIVE’s stock, with a 3.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HIVE Trading at 18.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HIVE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.24%, as shares surge +7.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HIVE rose by +24.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.09. In addition, HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. saw 152.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HIVE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-49.62 for the present operating margin

-29.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. stands at -222.37. The total capital return value is set at -17.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -82.44. Equity return is now at value -78.44, with -61.48 for asset returns.

Based on HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (HIVE), the company’s capital structure generated 23.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.22. Total debt to assets is 18.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.77.

Conclusion

In conclusion, HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high..