Hecla Mining Co. (HL) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for HL is at 2.10. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for HL is $5.87, which is $0.74 above the current market price. The public float for HL is 574.07M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.37% of that float. The average trading volume for HL on December 04, 2023 was 6.07M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

HL) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Hecla Mining Co. (NYSE: HL) has increased by 3.01 when compared to last closing price of 4.98.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.65% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-27 that The year has been a mixed bag for undervalued penny stocks as investors continue to remain cautious. I believe that even 2024 will be a year of careful stock selection than a broad-based rally across sectors and stocks.

HL’s Market Performance

HL’s stock has risen by 6.65% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 26.73% and a quarterly rise of 17.99%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.20% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.57% for Hecla Mining Co. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 16.35% for HL’s stock, with a simple moving average of 1.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HL stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for HL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HL in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $4.40 based on the research report published on October 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HL Trading at 23.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.20%, as shares surge +25.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HL rose by +6.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.46. In addition, Hecla Mining Co. saw -7.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HL starting from Johnson George R, who purchase 8,500 shares at the price of $4.07 back on Aug 22. After this action, Johnson George R now owns 25,773 shares of Hecla Mining Co., valued at $34,585 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.71 for the present operating margin

+8.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hecla Mining Co. stands at -5.24. The total capital return value is set at 0.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.56. Equity return is now at value -2.33, with -1.55 for asset returns.

Based on Hecla Mining Co. (HL), the company’s capital structure generated 27.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.31. Total debt to assets is 18.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hecla Mining Co. (HL) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.