Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (HMY) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (NYSE: HMY) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.80 in relation to its previous close of 6.24. However, the company has experienced a 9.20% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Kitco reported 2023-10-06 that (Kitco News) – Harmony Gold reported today that an employee tragically lost their life at its Tshepong North mine, following a gravity-related fall of ground incident, early morning on Friday, 6 October 2023, near Odendaalsrus, in the Free State province of South Africa.

Is It Worth Investing in Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (NYSE: HMY) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (NYSE: HMY) is above average at 14.47x. The 36-month beta value for HMY is also noteworthy at 1.51. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for HMY is $4.22, which is -$2.07 below than the current price. The public float for HMY is 619.78M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.89% of that float. The average trading volume of HMY on December 04, 2023 was 4.38M shares.

HMY’s Market Performance

HMY stock saw an increase of 9.20% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 38.85% and a quarterly increase of 51.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.84%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.62% for Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (HMY). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 18.20% for HMY stock, with a simple moving average of 45.41% for the last 200 days.

HMY Trading at 32.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HMY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.84%, as shares surge +40.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +44.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HMY rose by +9.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +94.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.41. In addition, Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR saw 85.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HMY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.09 for the present operating margin

+20.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR stands at +9.75. The total capital return value is set at 23.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.01. Equity return is now at value 14.68, with 9.16 for asset returns.

Based on Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (HMY), the company’s capital structure generated 17.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.18. Total debt to assets is 10.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 26.53 and the total asset turnover is 0.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.

Conclusion

In summary, Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (HMY) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.