Green Giant Inc (GGE) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Green Giant Inc (NASDAQ: GGE)’s stock price has increased by 66.43 compared to its previous closing price of 0.18. However, the company has seen a -63.70% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Invezz reported 2023-12-01 that Penny stocks like Green Giant (GGE), Neximmune (NEXI), Altimmune (ALT), and Harbor Custom Development (HCDI) were among the best-performing companies in Wall Street on Friday. All of them jumped by more than 40% even as the Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 indices pulled back.

Is It Worth Investing in Green Giant Inc (NASDAQ: GGE) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GGE is 1.42. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for GGE is $2.98, The public float for GGE is 37.79M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.13% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GGE on December 04, 2023 was 1.39M shares.

GGE’s Market Performance

GGE stock saw a decrease of -63.70% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -73.49% and a quarterly a decrease of -72.52%. The volatility ratio for the week is 229.05%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 66.19% for Green Giant Inc (GGE). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -69.97% for GGE stock, with a simple moving average of -83.10% for the last 200 days.

GGE Trading at -69.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GGE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 66.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 229.05%, as shares sank -74.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -70.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GGE fell by -63.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9715. In addition, Green Giant Inc saw -89.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GGE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-308.41 for the present operating margin

+39.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Green Giant Inc stands at -1191.88. The total capital return value is set at -10.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -62.63. Equity return is now at value -163.25, with -64.51 for asset returns.

Based on Green Giant Inc (GGE), the company’s capital structure generated 90.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.57. Total debt to assets is 35.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 64.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.75. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.03.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Green Giant Inc (GGE) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.