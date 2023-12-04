GlucoTrack Inc (GCTK) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of GlucoTrack Inc (NASDAQ: GCTK) has increased by 23.40 when compared to last closing price of 0.23.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 51.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-04-13 that GlucoTrack (NASDAQ: GCTK ) stock is falling on Thursday after the medical device company revealed plans for a proposed public stock offering. According to a news release from the company, it’s planning for a firm commitment underwritten public offering.

Is It Worth Investing in GlucoTrack Inc (NASDAQ: GCTK) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GCTK is -1.03. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for GCTK is 15.54M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.13% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GCTK on December 04, 2023 was 302.77K shares.

GCTK’s Market Performance

GCTK stock saw an increase of 51.67% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 65.71% and a quarterly increase of 11.11%. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.66%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 17.39% for GlucoTrack Inc (GCTK). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 60.58% for GCTK’s stock, with a -35.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GCTK Trading at 37.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GCTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.66%, as shares surge +61.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GCTK rose by +51.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1861. In addition, GlucoTrack Inc saw -79.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GCTK

The total capital return value is set at -129.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch -130.38. Equity return is now at value -151.30, with -111.75 for asset returns.

Based on GlucoTrack Inc (GCTK), the company’s capital structure generated 15.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.72. Total debt to assets is 8.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.72.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.35.

Conclusion

In conclusion, GlucoTrack Inc (GCTK) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.