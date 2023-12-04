Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (DNA) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE: DNA) has seen a rise in its stock price by 10.85 in relation to its previous close of 1.29. However, the company has experienced a -2.05% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-01 that These companies are just getting started along the path of revenue growth. Their technologies — gene editing and organism engineering — help them stand out from the crowd.

Is It Worth Investing in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE: DNA) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for DNA is at 1.19. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for DNA is $3.38, which is $1.95 above the current market price. The public float for DNA is 1.32B, and currently, shorts hold a 16.91% of that float. The average trading volume for DNA on December 04, 2023 was 18.88M shares.

DNA’s Market Performance

DNA’s stock has seen a -2.05% decrease for the week, with a 5.15% rise in the past month and a -36.44% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.77% for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.83% for DNA stock, with a simple moving average of -12.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DNA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DNA stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for DNA by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for DNA in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $2.50 based on the research report published on November 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DNA Trading at -7.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.45%, as shares sank -7.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DNA fell by -2.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4365. In addition, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc saw -15.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DNA starting from Kelly Jason R, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $1.35 back on Nov 30. After this action, Kelly Jason R now owns 4,694,680 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc, valued at $135,300 using the latest closing price.

Canton Barry, the 10% Owner of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc, sale 37,650 shares at $1.35 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that Canton Barry is holding 12,487,494 shares at $50,940 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DNA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-452.56 for the present operating margin

+44.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc stands at -440.63. The total capital return value is set at -114.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -114.49. Equity return is now at value -63.83, with -44.02 for asset returns.

Based on Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (DNA), the company’s capital structure generated 25.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.31. Total debt to assets is 17.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.38.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (DNA) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.