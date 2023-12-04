Fury Gold Mines Ltd. (FURY) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Fury Gold Mines Ltd. (FURY) has gone up by 43.19% for the week, with a 59.30% rise in the past month and a 20.49% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.72% for FURY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 41.83% for FURY’s stock, with a 13.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Fury Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX: FURY) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.07. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Fury Gold Mines Ltd. (FURY) by analysts is $1.40, which is $0.91 above the current market price. The public float for FURY is 142.58M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.17% of that float. On December 04, 2023, the average trading volume of FURY was 79.54K shares.

FURY) stock’s latest price update

Fury Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX: FURY) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 20.08 compared to its previous closing price of 0.41. However, the company has seen a gain of 43.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2022-07-08 that Fury Gold Mines Limited (FURY) has become technically an oversold stock now, which implies exhaustion of the heavy selling pressure on it. This, combined with strong agreement among Wall Street analysts in revising earnings estimates higher, indicates a potential trend reversal for the stock in the near term.

FURY Trading at 43.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FURY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.94%, as shares surge +54.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FURY rose by +43.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3570. In addition, Fury Gold Mines Ltd. saw 15.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FURY

The total capital return value is set at -8.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.12. Equity return is now at value -8.14, with -7.86 for asset returns.

Based on Fury Gold Mines Ltd. (FURY), the company’s capital structure generated 0.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.20. Total debt to assets is 0.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.12.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.07.

Conclusion

To sum up, Fury Gold Mines Ltd. (FURY) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.