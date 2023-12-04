FREYR Battery (FREY) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The average price predicted for FREYR Battery (FREY) by analysts is $8.13, which is $6.2 above the current market price. The public float for FREY is 117.03M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.23% of that float. On December 04, 2023, the average trading volume of FREY was 3.14M shares.

FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY)’s stock price has plunge by 6.63relation to previous closing price of 1.81. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 27.81% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-29 that Freyr Battery (NYSE: FREY ) stock rose nearly 10% in pre-market trading after the company gave analysts a positive review of its efforts to make its SemiSolid battery technology platform. FREY stock was trading in the pre-market at $1.54, a market capitalization of nearly $200 million.

FREY’s Market Performance

FREYR Battery (FREY) has seen a 27.81% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -43.73% decline in the past month and a -69.70% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.21% for FREY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.08% for FREY’s stock, with a -70.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FREY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FREY stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for FREY by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for FREY in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $2 based on the research report published on November 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FREY Trading at -40.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FREY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.35%, as shares sank -44.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -61.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FREY rose by +29.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9320. In addition, FREYR Battery saw -77.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FREY

Equity return is now at value -4.31, with -3.46 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, FREYR Battery (FREY) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.