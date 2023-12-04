Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s (FSM) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) has gone up by 9.49% for the week, with a 44.29% rise in the past month and a 35.12% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.62% for FSM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 19.63% for FSM stock, with a simple moving average of 22.27% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for FSM is at 1.47. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for FSM is $4.28, which is $0.24 above the current market price. The public float for FSM is 301.58M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.37% of that float. The average trading volume for FSM on December 04, 2023 was 3.58M shares.

FSM) stock’s latest price update

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) has seen a rise in its stock price by 3.59 in relation to its previous close of 3.90. However, the company has experienced a 9.49% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Kitco reported 2023-11-08 that (Kitco News) – Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) today announced record Q3 2023 gold and gold equivalent production from its five operating mines in West Africa and Latin America, as well as record financial results.

Analysts’ Opinion of FSM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FSM stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for FSM by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for FSM in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $4.25 based on the research report published on May 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FSM Trading at 32.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FSM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.84%, as shares surge +42.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FSM rose by +9.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.44. In addition, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. saw 7.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FSM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.18 for the present operating margin

+20.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. stands at -18.76. The total capital return value is set at 5.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.43. Equity return is now at value -8.18, with -5.46 for asset returns.

Based on Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM), the company’s capital structure generated 19.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.19. Total debt to assets is 12.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.87.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.