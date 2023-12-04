Fortinet Inc (FTNT) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ: FTNT)’s stock price has decreased by -0.13 compared to its previous closing price of 52.56. However, the company has seen a -1.76% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-01 that Fortinet (FTNT) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

Is It Worth Investing in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ: FTNT) Right Now?

Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ: FTNT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for FTNT is at 1.06. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 21 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for FTNT is $56.39, which is $3.9 above the current market price. The public float for FTNT is 637.15M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.81% of that float. The average trading volume for FTNT on December 04, 2023 was 6.77M shares.

FTNT’s Market Performance

The stock of Fortinet Inc (FTNT) has seen a -1.76% decrease in the past week, with a -8.41% drop in the past month, and a -13.77% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.16% for FTNT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.30% for FTNT’s stock, with a -17.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FTNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FTNT stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for FTNT by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for FTNT in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $49 based on the research report published on November 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FTNT Trading at -5.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.49%, as shares sank -8.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTNT fell by -1.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.56. In addition, Fortinet Inc saw 7.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FTNT starting from Jensen Keith, who sale 24,710 shares at the price of $53.37 back on Nov 24. After this action, Jensen Keith now owns 4,586 shares of Fortinet Inc, valued at $1,318,689 using the latest closing price.

Perche Patrice, the Chief Revenue Off./EVP Supp. of Fortinet Inc, sale 7,535 shares at $51.77 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that Perche Patrice is holding 25,730 shares at $390,087 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FTNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.85 for the present operating margin

+74.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fortinet Inc stands at +19.41. The total capital return value is set at 72.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 66.41. Equity return is now at value 843.82, with 17.96 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Fortinet Inc (FTNT) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.