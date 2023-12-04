Examining the Volatility of Pinterest Inc’s (PINS) Stock

The stock of Pinterest Inc (PINS) has gone up by 9.85% for the week, with a 16.28% rise in the past month and a 25.82% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.48% for PINS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.73% for PINS’s stock, with a 30.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PINS is 1.01. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 14 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PINS is $35.41, which is $0.62 above the current price. The public float for PINS is 576.61M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.20% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PINS on December 04, 2023 was 11.40M shares.

PINS) stock’s latest price update

Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS)’s stock price has soared by 2.11 in relation to previous closing price of 34.07. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 9.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-01 that We have narrowed our search to five growth stocks that have solid upside left for 2024. These are: PGR, PINS, PLTR, VRT, LW.

Analysts’ Opinion of PINS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PINS stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for PINS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PINS in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $41 based on the research report published on November 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PINS Trading at 20.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PINS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.65%, as shares surge +13.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PINS rose by +9.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.91. In addition, Pinterest Inc saw 43.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PINS starting from Ellis Sabrina, who sale 22,830 shares at the price of $32.27 back on Nov 27. After this action, Ellis Sabrina now owns 566,747 shares of Pinterest Inc, valued at $736,674 using the latest closing price.

Walcott Wanjiku Juanita, the Chief Legal & Bus Affairs Ofc. of Pinterest Inc, sale 11,410 shares at $32.28 during a trade that took place back on Nov 27, which means that Walcott Wanjiku Juanita is holding 216,326 shares at $368,346 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PINS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.29 for the present operating margin

+75.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pinterest Inc stands at -3.43. The total capital return value is set at -2.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.86. Equity return is now at value -7.37, with -6.27 for asset returns.

Based on Pinterest Inc (PINS), the company’s capital structure generated 6.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.52. Total debt to assets is 5.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.08.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Pinterest Inc (PINS) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.