Examining the Volatility of Gap, Inc.’s (GPS) Stock

The stock of Gap, Inc. (GPS) has gone up by 11.45% for the week, with a 62.57% rise in the past month and a 80.27% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.00% for GPS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 30.46% for GPS’s stock, with a 95.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Gap, Inc. (NYSE: GPS) Right Now?

Gap, Inc. (NYSE: GPS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.69x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GPS is 2.09. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for GPS is $15.94, which is -$5.08 below the current price. The public float for GPS is 210.13M and currently, short sellers hold a 16.84% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GPS on December 04, 2023 was 9.32M shares.

GPS) stock’s latest price update

Gap, Inc. (NYSE: GPS)’s stock price has soared by 4.73 in relation to previous closing price of 20.07. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 11.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days. CNBC reported 2023-12-03 that Can an artificial intelligence illegally wiretap consumers? A California lawsuit against Old Navy may set a precedent in AI privacy.

Analysts’ Opinion of GPS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GPS stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for GPS by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for GPS in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $17 based on the research report published on November 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GPS Trading at 58.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.55% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.92%, as shares surge +55.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +105.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GPS rose by +11.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.49. In addition, Gap, Inc. saw 86.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GPS starting from Breitbard Mark, who sale 93,808 shares at the price of $20.00 back on Nov 29. After this action, Breitbard Mark now owns 123,985 shares of Gap, Inc., valued at $1,876,179 using the latest closing price.

Gruber Julie, the Chief Legal&Compliance Officer of Gap, Inc., sale 30,865 shares at $19.16 during a trade that took place back on Nov 28, which means that Gruber Julie is holding 48,553 shares at $591,436 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GPS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.62 for the present operating margin

+34.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gap, Inc. stands at -1.29. The total capital return value is set at -1.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.55. Equity return is now at value 1.75, with 0.38 for asset returns.

Based on Gap, Inc. (GPS), the company’s capital structure generated 269.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.94. Total debt to assets is 52.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 239.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 64.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 42.26 and the total asset turnover is 1.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Gap, Inc. (GPS) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.