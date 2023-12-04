Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Phunware Inc’s (PHUN) Stock

The stock of Phunware Inc (PHUN) has seen a 11.33% increase in the past week, with a -16.91% drop in the past month, and a -47.99% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.61% for PHUN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.84% for PHUN stock, with a simple moving average of -68.94% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Phunware Inc (NASDAQ: PHUN) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for PHUN is also noteworthy at 10.36. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PHUN is $0.65, which is $0.51 above than the current price. The public float for PHUN is 128.41M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.72% of that float. The average trading volume of PHUN on December 04, 2023 was 1.87M shares.

PHUN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Phunware Inc (NASDAQ: PHUN) has surged by 13.46 when compared to previous closing price of 0.13, but the company has seen a 11.33% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-09 that Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN ) Q3 2023 Earnings Call November 9, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Mike Snavely – Chief Executive Officer Troy Reisner – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Scott Buck – H.C. Wainwright Howard Halpern – Taglich Brothers Ed Woo – Ascendiant Capital Markets Operator Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Phunware’s Third Quarter 2023 Investor Conference Call.

Analysts’ Opinion of PHUN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PHUN stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for PHUN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PHUN in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $2.50 based on the research report published on May 11, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

PHUN Trading at -14.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PHUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.09%, as shares sank -20.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PHUN rose by +11.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1418. In addition, Phunware Inc saw -81.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PHUN starting from Manlunas Eric, who sale 25,188 shares at the price of $0.30 back on Aug 31. After this action, Manlunas Eric now owns 50,000 shares of Phunware Inc, valued at $7,488 using the latest closing price.

Costello Ryan, the Director of Phunware Inc, sale 20,000 shares at $0.92 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Costello Ryan is holding 188,776 shares at $18,404 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PHUN

Equity return is now at value -206.72, with -84.45 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Phunware Inc (PHUN) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.