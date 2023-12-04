Evaluating the Impact of 1.46 Increase on Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.’s (BMY) Stock

The stock of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) has seen a 0.68% increase in the past week, with a -2.30% drop in the past month, and a -19.22% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.07% for BMY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.69% for BMY’s stock, with a -19.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (NYSE: BMY) Right Now?

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (NYSE: BMY) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 12.71x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.33. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 16 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) by analysts is $64.05, which is $13.95 above the current market price. The public float for BMY is 2.03B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.32% of that float. On December 04, 2023, the average trading volume of BMY was 12.90M shares.

BMY) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (NYSE: BMY) has increased by 1.46 when compared to last closing price of 49.38.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-29 that The FDA has undertaken an investigation of T-cell malignancies in patients undergoing CAR T-cell therapy treatment. Therapies from NVS, BMY and GILD are under the spotlight.

Analysts’ Opinion of BMY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BMY stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for BMY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BMY in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $55 based on the research report published on November 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BMY Trading at -7.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BMY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.84%, as shares sank -2.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BMY rose by +0.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.40. In addition, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. saw -30.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BMY starting from BOERNER CHRISTOPHER S., who purchase 3,071 shares at the price of $48.86 back on Nov 28. After this action, BOERNER CHRISTOPHER S. now owns 79,384 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., valued at $150,049 using the latest closing price.

Samuels Theodore R. II, the Director of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., purchase 8,500 shares at $49.81 during a trade that took place back on Nov 20, which means that Samuels Theodore R. II is holding 35,500 shares at $423,385 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BMY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.08 for the present operating margin

+57.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. stands at +13.71. The total capital return value is set at 12.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.80. Equity return is now at value 26.87, with 8.75 for asset returns.

Based on Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY), the company’s capital structure generated 131.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.73. Total debt to assets is 42.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 116.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

To sum up, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.