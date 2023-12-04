Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s (ESPR) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, ESPR stock has gone up by 27.63%, with a monthly gain of 77.59% and a quarterly surge of 6.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.48%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.98% for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 38.67% for ESPR’s stock, with a -8.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ESPR) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.53. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) by analysts is $8.25, which is $6.68 above the current market price. The public float for ESPR is 112.75M, and at present, short sellers hold a 16.24% of that float. On December 04, 2023, the average trading volume of ESPR was 3.87M shares.

ESPR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ESPR) has jumped by 9.02 compared to previous close of 1.44. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 27.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-12 that Esperion Therapeutics reports strong Q3 earnings for bempedoic acid, with revenues of $20.3M and impressive growth in retail Rx and new-to-brand prescriptions. Anticipated label expansion in the US and EU in 2024 could significantly broaden bempedoic acid’s market reach, with a potential addressable market of 70 million patients. An ongoing legal dispute with Daiichi presents a potential upside for Esperion, with the possibility of a favorable ruling that could de-risk a $300M milestone payment.

ESPR Trading at 59.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ESPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.48%, as shares surge +51.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +58.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ESPR rose by +27.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1588. In addition, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. saw -74.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ESPR starting from Warren Eric, who sale 742 shares at the price of $1.25 back on Sep 20. After this action, Warren Eric now owns 68,318 shares of Esperion Therapeutics Inc., valued at $924 using the latest closing price.

Warren Eric, the Chief Commercial Officer of Esperion Therapeutics Inc., sale 243 shares at $1.41 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that Warren Eric is holding 69,060 shares at $344 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ESPR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-237.83 for the present operating margin

+63.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. stands at -309.58. The total capital return value is set at -71.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch -100.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.67.

Conclusion

To sum up, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.