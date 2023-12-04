Equitable Holdings Inc (EQH) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Equitable Holdings Inc (EQH) has seen a 7.73% increase in the past week, with a 20.62% gain in the past month, and a 12.30% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.70% for EQH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.54% for EQH’s stock, with a simple moving average of 18.06% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE: EQH) Right Now?

Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE: EQH) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68x compared to its average ratio, , and the 36-month beta value for EQH is at 1.41. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for EQH is $34.73, which is $2.68 above the current market price. The public float for EQH is 336.99M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.14% of that float. The average trading volume for EQH on December 04, 2023 was 2.33M shares.

EQH) stock’s latest price update

Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE: EQH)’s stock price has soared by 2.53 in relation to previous closing price of 31.26. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 7.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-31 that While the top- and bottom-line numbers for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH) give a sense of how the business performed in the quarter ended September 2023, it could be worth looking at how some of its key metrics compare to Wall Street estimates and year-ago values.

Analysts’ Opinion of EQH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EQH stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for EQH by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for EQH in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $31 based on the research report published on October 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EQH Trading at 15.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.55%, as shares surge +15.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQH rose by +7.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.44. In addition, Equitable Holdings Inc saw 11.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EQH starting from Pearson Mark, who sale 60,000 shares at the price of $30.60 back on Dec 01. After this action, Pearson Mark now owns 657,858 shares of Equitable Holdings Inc, valued at $1,836,102 using the latest closing price.

Pearson Mark, the President and CEO of Equitable Holdings Inc, sale 60,000 shares at $30.15 during a trade that took place back on Nov 29, which means that Pearson Mark is holding 677,858 shares at $1,809,288 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EQH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.45 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Equitable Holdings Inc stands at +12.73. The total capital return value is set at 8.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.43. Equity return is now at value 48.48, with 0.49 for asset returns.

Based on Equitable Holdings Inc (EQH), the company’s capital structure generated 283.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.92. Total debt to assets is 1.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4,104.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.69.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Equitable Holdings Inc (EQH) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.