Enbridge Inc (ENB) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Enbridge Inc (NYSE: ENB) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 31.52x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.88. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Enbridge Inc (ENB) by analysts is $38.57, which is $3.39 above the current market price. The public float for ENB is 2.12B, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.16% of that float. On December 04, 2023, the average trading volume of ENB was 6.55M shares.

ENB) stock’s latest price update

Enbridge Inc (NYSE: ENB)’s stock price has increased by 0.89 compared to its previous closing price of 34.87. However, the company has seen a 2.78% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-02 that Stocks are having their best November in 43 years, and stocks are now 13% historically overvalued. But thankfully, smart investors can always find incredible Warren Buffett-style bargains, both of the deep value and “wonderful company at a fair price” variety. These 10 high-yield aristocrats average a 5.3% dividend, A-credit rating, and offer 12.6% long-term return potential, the same as the Nasdaq, but with 6X the much safer and more dependable yield.

ENB’s Market Performance

Enbridge Inc (ENB) has seen a 2.78% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 8.58% gain in the past month and a -0.93% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.46% for ENB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.18% for ENB stock, with a simple moving average of -2.61% for the last 200 days.

ENB Trading at 6.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.19%, as shares surge +4.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENB rose by +2.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.85. In addition, Enbridge Inc saw -10.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ENB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.66 for the present operating margin

+31.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enbridge Inc stands at +5.62. The total capital return value is set at 5.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.28. Equity return is now at value 5.29, with 1.91 for asset returns.

Based on Enbridge Inc (ENB), the company’s capital structure generated 136.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.72. Total debt to assets is 45.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 138.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.98.

The receivables turnover for the company is 6.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.60.

Conclusion

To sum up, Enbridge Inc (ENB) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.