Elastic N.V (ESTC): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.88. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Elastic N.V (ESTC) is $102.16, which is -$8.04 below the current market price. The public float for ESTC is 79.70M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.01% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ESTC on December 04, 2023 was 1.35M shares.

Elastic N.V (NYSE: ESTC)’s stock price has soared by 37.13 in relation to previous closing price of 80.36. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 42.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-01 that Elastic beat financial expectations in its latest quarter. The company’s embrace of AI is fueling excitement among its customer base.

ESTC’s Market Performance

Elastic N.V (ESTC) has experienced a 42.29% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 47.96% rise in the past month, and a 48.38% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.32% for ESTC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 45.39% for ESTC’s stock, with a simple moving average of 65.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ESTC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ESTC stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for ESTC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ESTC in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $108 based on the research report published on December 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ESTC Trading at 41.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ESTC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 31.13% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.55%, as shares surge +55.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ESTC rose by +42.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +72.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $77.76. In addition, Elastic N.V saw 113.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ESTC starting from Chadwick Jonathan, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $81.38 back on Oct 02. After this action, Chadwick Jonathan now owns 7,729 shares of Elastic N.V, valued at $2,034,584 using the latest closing price.

Herzog Carolyn, the Chief Legal Officer of Elastic N.V, sale 1,320 shares at $78.25 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12, which means that Herzog Carolyn is holding 80,702 shares at $103,290 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ESTC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.02 for the present operating margin

+71.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Elastic N.V stands at -22.09. The total capital return value is set at -18.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.87. Equity return is now at value -45.50, with -11.49 for asset returns.

Based on Elastic N.V (ESTC), the company’s capital structure generated 148.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.83. Total debt to assets is 34.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 145.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.70.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Elastic N.V (ESTC) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.