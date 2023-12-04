DraftKings Inc.’s (DKNG) Stock: A 6.50% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) has gone up by 0.78% for the week, with a 43.22% rise in the past month and a 31.58% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.00% for DKNG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.50% for DKNG’s stock, with a 47.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DKNG is 1.91. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 24 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for DKNG is $40.03, which is $1.03 above the current price. The public float for DKNG is 445.42M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.20% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DKNG on December 04, 2023 was 12.49M shares.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG)’s stock price has plunge by 1.99relation to previous closing price of 38.24. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.78% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-02 that DraftKings is taking the lead in the fast-growing mobile gaming industry.

Analysts’ Opinion of DKNG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DKNG stocks, with Argus repeating the rating for DKNG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DKNG in the upcoming period, according to Argus is $46 based on the research report published on November 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DKNG Trading at 22.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DKNG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.78%, as shares surge +34.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DKNG rose by +0.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +119.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.12. In addition, DraftKings Inc. saw 242.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DKNG starting from Dodge R Stanton, who sale 52,777 shares at the price of $38.84 back on Dec 01. After this action, Dodge R Stanton now owns 829,353 shares of DraftKings Inc., valued at $2,049,859 using the latest closing price.

Dodge R Stanton, the Chief Legal Officer of DraftKings Inc., sale 123,609 shares at $38.41 during a trade that took place back on Nov 29, which means that Dodge R Stanton is holding 823,149 shares at $4,747,822 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DKNG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-67.48 for the present operating margin

+33.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for DraftKings Inc. stands at -61.50. The total capital return value is set at -53.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -48.97. Equity return is now at value -89.44, with -24.84 for asset returns.

Based on DraftKings Inc. (DKNG), the company’s capital structure generated 100.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.04. Total debt to assets is 32.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 99.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.

Conclusion

In conclusion, DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.