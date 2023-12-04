Dominion Energy Inc’s (D) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Dominion Energy Inc (D) has gone down by -1.30% for the week, with a 12.71% rise in the past month and a -1.04% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.46% for D. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.49% for D’s stock, with a simple moving average of -8.56% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE: D) Right Now?

Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE: D) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.58. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Dominion Energy Inc (D) is $48.33, which is $2.03 above the current market price. The public float for D is 835.55M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.13% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of D on December 04, 2023 was 6.37M shares.

D) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE: D) has dropped by -0.79 compared to previous close of 46.67. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-03 that Dominion Energy is selling three natural gas utilities. The company placed those assets into discontinued operations, as required by accounting rules.

Analysts’ Opinion of D

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for D stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for D by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for D in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $47 based on the research report published on November 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

D Trading at 5.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought D to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.99%, as shares surge +5.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, D fell by -1.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.21. In addition, Dominion Energy Inc saw -24.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at D starting from Leopold Diane, who sale 6,250 shares at the price of $45.51 back on Dec 01. After this action, Leopold Diane now owns 88,126 shares of Dominion Energy Inc, valued at $284,453 using the latest closing price.

STORY SUSAN N, the Director of Dominion Energy Inc, purchase 54 shares at $53.70 during a trade that took place back on Jun 20, which means that STORY SUSAN N is holding 22,162 shares at $2,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for D

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.79 for the present operating margin

+52.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dominion Energy Inc stands at +5.74. The total capital return value is set at 5.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.47. Equity return is now at value 8.02, with 2.17 for asset returns.

Based on Dominion Energy Inc (D), the company’s capital structure generated 165.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.38. Total debt to assets is 44.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 151.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.80 and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.73.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Dominion Energy Inc (D) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.