DarioHealth Corp (DRIO) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

DarioHealth Corp (NASDAQ: DRIO)’s stock price has soared by 16.53 in relation to previous closing price of 1.21. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 31.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-03 that DarioHealth has experienced a disappointing year with stalled revenue growth and a decline in new customer wins. However, H2/23 and FY24 are expected to bring improved financials, including revenue growth, expanded gross margins, and declining operating expenses. The company’s competitive advantages include a customer-friendly platform, a multi-condition platform, and partnerships with important industry players.

Is It Worth Investing in DarioHealth Corp (NASDAQ: DRIO) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DRIO is 1.43.

The public float for DRIO is 24.07M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.17% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DRIO on December 04, 2023 was 176.55K shares.

DRIO’s Market Performance

DRIO’s stock has seen a 31.78% increase for the week, with a 39.60% rise in the past month and a -55.94% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.63% for DarioHealth Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 25.70% for DRIO’s stock, with a -57.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DRIO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DRIO stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for DRIO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DRIO in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $8.75 based on the research report published on May 13, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

DRIO Trading at -29.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DRIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.37%, as shares surge +39.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -54.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DRIO rose by +31.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1417. In addition, DarioHealth Corp saw -67.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DRIO starting from Raphael Erez, who sale 1,200 shares at the price of $6.21 back on Jan 13. After this action, Raphael Erez now owns 1,112,059 shares of DarioHealth Corp, valued at $7,449 using the latest closing price.

MCGRATH DENNIS M, the Director of DarioHealth Corp, sale 9,872 shares at $3.97 during a trade that took place back on Dec 21, which means that MCGRATH DENNIS M is holding 74,744 shares at $39,206 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DRIO

Equity return is now at value -72.09, with -48.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, DarioHealth Corp (DRIO) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.