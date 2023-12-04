Cybin Inc (CYBN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Cybin Inc (AMEX: CYBN) has dropped by -5.53 compared to previous close of 0.46. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -10.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-10-06 that TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cybin Inc. (NYSE American:CYBN) (NEO:CYBN) (“Cybin” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to revolutionizing mental healthcare by developing new and innovative psychedelic-based treatment options, today announced that its abstract describing a comprehensive structure-activity relationship study of a series of novel serotonergic phenethylamines has been selected for presentation at the Neuropsychiatric Drug Development Summit taking pla.

Is It Worth Investing in Cybin Inc (AMEX: CYBN) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Cybin Inc (CYBN) by analysts is $5.13, which is $4.69 above the current market price. The public float for CYBN is 301.55M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.11% of that float. On December 04, 2023, the average trading volume of CYBN was 5.35M shares.

CYBN’s Market Performance

CYBN stock saw a decrease of -10.33% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -26.27% and a quarterly a decrease of 35.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.43%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.52% for Cybin Inc (CYBN). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.12% for CYBN’s stock, with a simple moving average of 8.15% for the last 200 days.

CYBN Trading at -17.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYBN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.43%, as shares sank -27.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYBN fell by -10.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4753. In addition, Cybin Inc saw 46.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CYBN

The total capital return value is set at -82.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -76.36. Equity return is now at value -91.42, with -81.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.09.

Conclusion

To sum up, Cybin Inc (CYBN) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.