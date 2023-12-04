Curis Inc (CRIS) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 3.93.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Curis Inc (CRIS) is $28.00, which is $16.14 above the current market price. The public float for CRIS is 5.45M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.52% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CRIS on December 04, 2023 was 74.72K shares.

CRIS) stock’s latest price update

Curis Inc (NASDAQ: CRIS)’s stock price has gone decline by -17.12 in comparison to its previous close of 14.31, however, the company has experienced a 40.52% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-11-17 that Shares of Curis Inc. CRIS, +4.23% gained nearly 6% premarket on Friday after Truist Securities analysts initiated coverage of the cancer-focused biotech company with a buy rating.

CRIS’s Market Performance

CRIS’s stock has risen by 40.52% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 151.80% and a quarterly rise of 2.44%. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.92% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 19.74% for Curis Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 56.55% for CRIS’s stock, with a -3.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRIS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRIS stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for CRIS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CRIS in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $26 based on the research report published on November 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CRIS Trading at 86.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRIS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.92%, as shares surge +162.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRIS rose by +40.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.94. In addition, Curis Inc saw 7.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CRIS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-521.75 for the present operating margin

+83.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Curis Inc stands at -557.69. The total capital return value is set at -42.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch -45.76. Equity return is now at value -110.22, with -44.20 for asset returns.

Based on Curis Inc (CRIS), the company’s capital structure generated 114.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.44. Total debt to assets is 48.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 112.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 2.79. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.20.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Curis Inc (CRIS) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.