Crown ElectroKinetics Corp (CRKN) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp (NASDAQ: CRKN)’s stock price has increased by 3.75 compared to its previous closing price of 0.17. However, the company has seen a -1.17% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Accesswire reported 2023-11-07 that LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2023 / Crown Electrokinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) (“Crown” or the “Company”), a leading smart glass technology company and an expert in both designing and installing distributed antenna systems (DAS) and constructing fiber optic networks, today announced that it will hold its third quarter 2023 conference call on November 14, 2023. The Company will host a conference call and audio webcast at 8:30 a.m.

Is It Worth Investing in Crown ElectroKinetics Corp (NASDAQ: CRKN) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CRKN is 1.14. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Crown ElectroKinetics Corp (CRKN) is $90.00, which is $89.82 above the current market price. The public float for CRKN is 12.59M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.91% of that float. On December 04, 2023, CRKN’s average trading volume was 3.00M shares.

CRKN’s Market Performance

CRKN’s stock has seen a -1.17% decrease for the week, with a -33.91% drop in the past month and a -85.37% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.78% for Crown ElectroKinetics Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.59% for CRKN’s stock, with a -96.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CRKN Trading at -42.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRKN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.98%, as shares sank -32.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -69.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRKN fell by -0.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -99.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1982. In addition, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp saw -98.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CRKN

Equity return is now at value -363.23, with -238.16 for asset returns.

Based on Crown ElectroKinetics Corp (CRKN), the company’s capital structure generated 679.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 87.17. Total debt to assets is 54.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 257.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 83.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.30.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp (CRKN) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.