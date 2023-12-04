Coya Therapeutics Inc (COYA) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Coya Therapeutics Inc (COYA) has gone up by 31.81% for the week, with a 49.14% rise in the past month and a 94.93% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.01% for COYA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 35.03% for COYA’s stock, with a 57.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Coya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: COYA) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Coya Therapeutics Inc (COYA) is $13.00, which is $6.08 above the current market price. The public float for COYA is 8.08M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.43% of that float. On December 04, 2023, COYA’s average trading volume was 49.36K shares.

COYA) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Coya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: COYA) has increased by 29.83 when compared to last closing price of 5.33. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 31.81% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

COYA Trading at 47.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COYA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.26%, as shares surge +44.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +70.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COYA rose by +31.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +57.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.23. In addition, Coya Therapeutics Inc saw 46.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for COYA

The total capital return value is set at -226.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch -298.08. Equity return is now at value -522.52, with -117.95 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.88.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Coya Therapeutics Inc (COYA) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.