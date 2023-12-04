Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 3.06. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 6 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) by analysts is $86.43, which is -$47.33 below the current market price. The public float for COIN is 167.57M, and at present, short sellers hold a 14.46% of that float. On December 04, 2023, the average trading volume of COIN was 8.72M shares.

COIN) stock’s latest price update

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 7.25 compared to its previous closing price of 124.72. However, the company has seen a gain of 15.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-03 that fuboTV is barely gross margin positive, and its limited ability to cut costs makes its plan to turn cash flow positive by 2025 a stretch. Coinbase may end up being the last man standing in the cryptocurrency exchange business, but that won’t mean much if interest in cryptocurrencies remains weak.

COIN’s Market Performance

Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) has experienced a 15.77% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 71.91% rise in the past month, and a 71.51% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.28% for COIN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 31.41% for COIN’s stock, with a simple moving average of 79.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COIN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COIN stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for COIN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for COIN in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $140 based on the research report published on August 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

COIN Trading at 55.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.78% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.88%, as shares surge +58.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +79.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COIN rose by +15.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +92.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $104.25. In addition, Coinbase Global Inc saw 277.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COIN starting from Grewal Paul, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $130.09 back on Nov 29. After this action, Grewal Paul now owns 61,665 shares of Coinbase Global Inc, valued at $1,300,859 using the latest closing price.

Armstrong Brian, the Chairman and CEO of Coinbase Global Inc, sale 50,000 shares at $125.19 during a trade that took place back on Nov 28, which means that Armstrong Brian is holding 0 shares at $6,259,435 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-61.02 for the present operating margin

+80.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coinbase Global Inc stands at -82.18. The total capital return value is set at -20.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.03. Equity return is now at value -12.74, with -0.62 for asset returns.

Based on Coinbase Global Inc (COIN), the company’s capital structure generated 64.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.20. Total debt to assets is 3.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 62.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.06.

Conclusion

To sum up, Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.