Clearmind Medicine Inc (CMND) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Clearmind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: CMND)’s stock price has soared by 18.29 in relation to previous closing price of 3.50. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 15.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Invezz reported 2023-11-30 that Clearmind Medicine (NASDAQ: CMND) stock price was among the best-performing in Wall Street on Thursday. The share jumped by more than 32% and reached a high of $5.37.

Is It Worth Investing in Clearmind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: CMND) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CMND is -1.73. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CMND is 0.54M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.58% of that float. On December 04, 2023, CMND’s average trading volume was 263.07K shares.

CMND’s Market Performance

The stock of Clearmind Medicine Inc (CMND) has seen a 15.29% increase in the past week, with a -2.13% drop in the past month, and a -65.84% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 61.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 23.49% for CMND. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.15% for CMND’s stock, with a simple moving average of -82.97% for the last 200 days.

CMND Trading at -5.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 23.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 61.71%, as shares sank -0.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMND rose by +15.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -96.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.86. In addition, Clearmind Medicine Inc saw -95.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CMND

The total capital return value is set at -510.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch -571.69. Equity return is now at value -390.19, with -225.51 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.22.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Clearmind Medicine Inc (CMND) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.