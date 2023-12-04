Citigroup Inc (C) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C)’s stock price has increased by 2.45 compared to its previous closing price of 46.10. However, the company has seen a 4.42% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-30 that While FDIC-Insured banks’ (like JPM, BAC, C & WFC) Q3 earnings get support from higher rates and decent loan demand, rising funding costs, weak asset quality, a fall in non-interest income and lower deposit balance act as major spoilsports.

Is It Worth Investing in Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) Right Now?

Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for C is 1.57. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 16 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for C is $52.24, which is $5.01 above the current price. The public float for C is 1.91B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.73% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of C on December 04, 2023 was 17.36M shares.

C’s Market Performance

C stock saw an increase of 4.42% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 19.27% and a quarterly increase of 13.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.60%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.84% for Citigroup Inc (C). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.66% for C stock, with a simple moving average of 4.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of C

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for C stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for C by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for C in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $43 based on the research report published on September 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

C Trading at 13.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought C to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.60%, as shares surge +14.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, C rose by +4.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.16. In addition, Citigroup Inc saw 4.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at C starting from MORTON ANDREW JOHN, who sale 28,096 shares at the price of $40.66 back on Oct 18. After this action, MORTON ANDREW JOHN now owns 410,060 shares of Citigroup Inc, valued at $1,142,397 using the latest closing price.

Turek Zdenek, the Chief Risk Officer of Citigroup Inc, sale 12,000 shares at $49.87 during a trade that took place back on Apr 18, which means that Turek Zdenek is holding 155,979 shares at $598,440 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for C

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.00 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Citigroup Inc stands at +14.73. The total capital return value is set at 2.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.45. Equity return is now at value 6.59, with 0.57 for asset returns.

Based on Citigroup Inc (C), the company’s capital structure generated 260.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.27. Total debt to assets is 21.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 132.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Citigroup Inc (C) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.