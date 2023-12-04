Carvana Co. (CVNA) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 3.03. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 16 as “hold,” and 5 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Carvana Co. (CVNA) by analysts is $34.13, which is -$1.08 below the current market price. The public float for CVNA is 92.67M, and at present, short sellers hold a 34.51% of that float. On December 04, 2023, the average trading volume of CVNA was 8.19M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

CVNA) stock’s latest price update

Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA)’s stock price has gone rise by 12.39 in comparison to its previous close of 31.32, however, the company has experienced a 12.07% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketBeat reported 2023-12-01 that The retail sector experienced a robust start to the holiday shopping season as U.S. shoppers were enticed by substantial discounts across various categories, resulting in $38 billion in online spending over the Thanksgiving weekend.

CVNA’s Market Performance

CVNA’s stock has risen by 12.07% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 35.44% and a quarterly drop of -30.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.83% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.21% for Carvana Co. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.59% for CVNA’s stock, with a 33.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CVNA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CVNA stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for CVNA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CVNA in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $37 based on the research report published on October 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CVNA Trading at 3.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.83%, as shares surge +17.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVNA rose by +12.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +177.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.09. In addition, Carvana Co. saw 642.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CVNA starting from BREAUX PAUL W., who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $49.00 back on Sep 11. After this action, BREAUX PAUL W. now owns 165,174 shares of Carvana Co., valued at $980,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CVNA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.95 for the present operating margin

+7.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Carvana Co. stands at -11.67. The total capital return value is set at -21.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -30.41. Equity return is now at value -78.96, with -2.91 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.66 and the total asset turnover is 1.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.77.

Conclusion

To sum up, Carvana Co. (CVNA) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.