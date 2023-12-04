Carnival Corp.’s (CCL) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Carnival Corp. (CCL) has seen a 9.37% increase in the past week, with a 39.47% gain in the past month, and a 0.19% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.71% for CCL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 14.68% for CCL stock, with a simple moving average of 19.12% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Carnival Corp. (NYSE: CCL) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.51.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Carnival Corp. (CCL) is $17.02, which is $1.26 above the current market price. The public float for CCL is 983.60M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.52% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CCL on December 04, 2023 was 28.47M shares.

CCL) stock’s latest price update

Carnival Corp. (NYSE: CCL) has seen a rise in its stock price by 4.65 in relation to its previous close of 15.06. However, the company has experienced a 9.37% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-01 that Carnival suffered a devastating slowdown during the pandemic. It survived that downturn, but it’s now shouldering a lot more debt.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CCL stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for CCL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CCL in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $18 based on the research report published on November 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CCL Trading at 20.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.15%, as shares surge +32.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCL rose by +9.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.94. In addition, Carnival Corp. saw 95.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCL starting from WEISENBURGER RANDALL J, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $11.50 back on Oct 19. After this action, WEISENBURGER RANDALL J now owns 378,368 shares of Carnival Corp., valued at $1,150,000 using the latest closing price.

WEISENBURGER RANDALL J, the Director of Carnival Corp., purchase 350,000 shares at $12.99 during a trade that took place back on Oct 10, which means that WEISENBURGER RANDALL J is holding 961,238 shares at $4,544,785 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32.19 for the present operating margin

-11.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Carnival Corp. stands at -50.07. The total capital return value is set at -8.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.84. Equity return is now at value -21.17, with -3.19 for asset returns.

Based on Carnival Corp. (CCL), the company’s capital structure generated 507.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 83.55. Total debt to assets is 69.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 469.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 77.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.86. The receivables turnover for the company is 37.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Carnival Corp. (CCL) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.