Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.60. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) by analysts is $0.73, which is $0.11 above the current market price. The public float for CGC is 634.43M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.09% of that float. On December 04, 2023, the average trading volume of CGC was 52.42M shares.

CGC) stock’s latest price update

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) has seen a rise in its stock price by 10.36 in relation to its previous close of 0.56. However, the company has experienced a 10.73% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-12-01 that Canopy Growth Corp. CGC, +0.07% WEED, -2.60% said Friday it completed the sale of its BioSteel sports drink for gross proceeds of C$30.4 million ($22.4 million) in two separate transactions. Coachwood Group, a Canadian firm in the nutraceutical, sports nutrition, and health product sectors led by Dan Crosby, acquired all of the assets of BioSteel Canada.

CGC’s Market Performance

CGC’s stock has risen by 10.73% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 11.69% and a quarterly rise of 12.36%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.09% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.09% for Canopy Growth Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.16% for CGC’s stock, with a -37.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CGC Trading at -2.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CGC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.09%, as shares surge +4.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CGC rose by +10.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5623. In addition, Canopy Growth Corporation saw -73.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CGC starting from Lazzarato David Angelo, who sale 38,502 shares at the price of $0.81 back on Nov 20. After this action, Lazzarato David Angelo now owns 207,562 shares of Canopy Growth Corporation, valued at $31,187 using the latest closing price.

Yanofsky Theresa, the Director of Canopy Growth Corporation, sale 38,344 shares at $0.81 during a trade that took place back on Nov 20, which means that Yanofsky Theresa is holding 211,991 shares at $31,059 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CGC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-115.50 for the present operating margin

-12.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Canopy Growth Corporation stands at -813.63. The total capital return value is set at -12.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch -96.82. Equity return is now at value -98.75, with -46.24 for asset returns.

Based on Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC), the company’s capital structure generated 186.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.12. Total debt to assets is 57.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 109.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.20.

The receivables turnover for the company is 4.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

Conclusion

To sum up, Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.