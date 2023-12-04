BTCS Inc (BTCS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

BTCS Inc (NASDAQ: BTCS)’s stock price has gone rise by 19.87 in comparison to its previous close of 0.98, however, the company has experienced a 17.41% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-01 that Here is how BTCS Inc. (BTCS) and Mr Cooper (COOP) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

Is It Worth Investing in BTCS Inc (NASDAQ: BTCS) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for BTCS is also noteworthy at 1.69. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BTCS is $3.00, which is $1.82 above than the current price. The public float for BTCS is 9.17M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.40% of that float. The average trading volume of BTCS on December 04, 2023 was 49.56K shares.

BTCS’s Market Performance

BTCS stock saw an increase of 17.41% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 30.81% and a quarterly increase of 10.28%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.53%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.41% for BTCS Inc (BTCS). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 19.79% for BTCS’s stock, with a 0.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BTCS Trading at 23.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTCS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.53%, as shares surge +25.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTCS rose by +17.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9973. In addition, BTCS Inc saw 87.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BTCS starting from Allen Charles W, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $1.20 back on Apr 10. After this action, Allen Charles W now owns 4,096,521 shares of BTCS Inc, valued at $120,390 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BTCS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-274.97 for the present operating margin

+74.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for BTCS Inc stands at -939.04. The total capital return value is set at -43.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch -148.29. Equity return is now at value -47.71, with -44.14 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.16.

Conclusion

In summary, BTCS Inc (BTCS) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.