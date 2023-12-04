Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (BCLI) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 20.69 compared to its previous closing price of 0.26. However, the company has seen a gain of 35.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-11-17 that Presentation on NurOwn Phase 3 data demonstrating evidence of biological effect in ALS; Biomarker data reinforce clinical outcomes NEW YORK , Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI), a leading developer of cellular therapies for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced a podium presentation and panel discussion at the 6th Annual ALS Research Symposium hosted by ALS ONE. The presentation will feature new analyses from the NurOwn placebo-controlled Phase 3 amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) trial that highlight the biological effect of NurOwn through CSF biomarker data.

Is It Worth Investing in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for BCLI is also noteworthy at 0.22. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BCLI is $10.00, which is $9.69 above than the current price. The public float for BCLI is 39.59M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.53% of that float. The average trading volume of BCLI on December 04, 2023 was 2.69M shares.

BCLI’s Market Performance

The stock of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (BCLI) has seen a 35.20% increase in the past week, with a 111.60% rise in the past month, and a -80.75% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.99% for BCLI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 55.95% for BCLI’s stock, with a -81.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BCLI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BCLI stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for BCLI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BCLI in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $12 based on the research report published on February 04, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

BCLI Trading at 41.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BCLI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.14%, as shares surge +75.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -68.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BCLI rose by +29.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2077. In addition, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. saw -80.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BCLI starting from Lindborg Stacy, who purchase 11,500 shares at the price of $1.77 back on Sep 01. After this action, Lindborg Stacy now owns 181,500 shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc., valued at $20,402 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BCLI

The total capital return value is set at -194.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -214.74. Equity return is now at value -1121.89, with -175.67 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.35.

Conclusion

In summary, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (BCLI) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.