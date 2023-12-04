Bluebird bio Inc (BLUE) Stock Experiences 42.79% Monthly Change

In the past week, BLUE stock has gone up by 13.41%, with a monthly gain of 42.79% and a quarterly surge of 17.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.08%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.74% for Bluebird bio Inc . The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 23.68% for BLUE’s stock, with a 18.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ: BLUE) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for BLUE is also noteworthy at 0.95. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for BLUE is $7.20, which is $2.84 above than the current price. The public float for BLUE is 106.28M, and at present, short sellers hold a 21.16% of that float. The average trading volume of BLUE on December 04, 2023 was 3.67M shares.

BLUE) stock’s latest price update

Bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ: BLUE)’s stock price has gone rise by 2.23 in comparison to its previous close of 4.26, however, the company has experienced a 13.41% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-01 that bluebird bio (BLUE) rises 25.6% in past thirty days on upbeat earnings results and promising progress with its approved therapies.

BLUE Trading at 37.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLUE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.08%, as shares surge +26.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +44.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLUE rose by +14.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.57. In addition, Bluebird bio Inc saw -37.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLUE starting from Obenshain Andrew, who sale 807 shares at the price of $3.17 back on Nov 03. After this action, Obenshain Andrew now owns 291,134 shares of Bluebird bio Inc, valued at $2,555 using the latest closing price.

Colvin Richard A, the Chief Medical Officer of Bluebird bio Inc, sale 2,343 shares at $2.98 during a trade that took place back on Nov 02, which means that Colvin Richard A is holding 125,735 shares at $6,975 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BLUE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10679.79 for the present operating margin

-319.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bluebird bio Inc stands at -7411.12. The total capital return value is set at -81.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -61.47. Equity return is now at value -47.81, with -16.08 for asset returns.

Based on Bluebird bio Inc (BLUE), the company’s capital structure generated 143.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.90. Total debt to assets is 50.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 117.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 26.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.

Conclusion

In summary, Bluebird bio Inc (BLUE) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.