Blue Owl Capital Inc (OWL) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Blue Owl Capital Inc (NYSE: OWL) is 165.98x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for OWL is 1.20. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Blue Owl Capital Inc (OWL) is $15.43, which is $1.82 above the current market price. The public float for OWL is 444.71M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.91% of that float. On December 04, 2023, OWL’s average trading volume was 5.00M shares.

OWL) stock’s latest price update

Blue Owl Capital Inc (NYSE: OWL)’s stock price has soared by 0.96 in relation to previous closing price of 13.48. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-28 that Ares Capital and Blue Owl Capital are two of the largest BDCs with dividend yields of nearly 10%. OBDC has a higher NII coverage ratio than ARCC, giving it more scope to pay special dividends. OBDC’s portfolio has a smaller percentage of underperforming investments compared to ARCC, indicating a somewhat lower risk of rising non-accruals.

OWL’s Market Performance

OWL’s stock has risen by 0.37% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 8.45% and a quarterly rise of 13.51%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.59% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.26% for Blue Owl Capital Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.50% for OWL’s stock, with a 15.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OWL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OWL stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for OWL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OWL in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $14 based on the research report published on October 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OWL Trading at 4.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OWL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.59%, as shares surge +9.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OWL rose by +0.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.47. In addition, Blue Owl Capital Inc saw 28.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for OWL

Equity return is now at value 2.37, with 0.43 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Blue Owl Capital Inc (OWL) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.