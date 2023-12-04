Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) Stock Records 26.72% Quarterly Movement

The stock of Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) has gone up by 55.14% for the week, with a 50.91% rise in the past month and a 26.72% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 9.78% for BITF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 38.16% for BITF stock, with a simple moving average of 37.27% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 3.14. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) is $3.69, which is $2.03 above the current market price. The public float for BITF is 225.92M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.35% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BITF on December 04, 2023 was 9.03M shares.

BITF) stock’s latest price update

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF)’s stock price has plunge by 16.08relation to previous closing price of 1.43. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 55.14% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-27 that The year has been a mixed bag for undervalued penny stocks as investors continue to remain cautious. I believe that even 2024 will be a year of careful stock selection than a broad-based rally across sectors and stocks.

Analysts’ Opinion of BITF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BITF stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for BITF by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for BITF in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $2 based on the research report published on May 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BITF Trading at 48.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BITF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.38%, as shares surge +40.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +52.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BITF rose by +55.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2255. In addition, Bitfarms Ltd. saw 277.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BITF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-28.78 for the present operating margin

+7.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bitfarms Ltd. stands at -167.84. The total capital return value is set at -9.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch -67.83. Equity return is now at value -22.86, with -17.73 for asset returns.

Based on Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF), the company’s capital structure generated 25.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.28. Total debt to assets is 18.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.53 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.03.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.