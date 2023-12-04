Barrick Gold Corp.’s (GOLD) Stock: A 10.21% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

In the past week, GOLD stock has gone up by 9.24%, with a monthly gain of 10.61% and a quarterly surge of 9.99%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.54%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.36% for Barrick Gold Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.21% for GOLD’s stock, with a 4.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE: GOLD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE: GOLD) is above average at 521.47x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.50.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Barrick Gold Corp. (GOLD) is $21.17, which is $3.44 above the current market price. The public float for GOLD is 1.74B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.77% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GOLD on December 04, 2023 was 16.29M shares.

The stock of Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE: GOLD) has increased by 0.80 when compared to last closing price of 17.59. Despite this, the company has experienced a 9.24% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Kitco reported 2023-11-28 that (Kitco News) – Barrick Gold (TSX: ABX) (NYSE: GOLD) said today it supports the consolidated standard for responsible mining being developed by the Copper Mark, Mining Association of Canada, ICMM and the World Gold Council (the Partners).

Analysts’ Opinion of GOLD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GOLD stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for GOLD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GOLD in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $19 based on the research report published on February 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GOLD Trading at 12.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOLD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.54%, as shares surge +10.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOLD rose by +9.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.17. In addition, Barrick Gold Corp. saw 3.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GOLD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.55 for the present operating margin

+28.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Barrick Gold Corp. stands at +3.91. The total capital return value is set at 8.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.52. Equity return is now at value 0.25, with 0.13 for asset returns.

Based on Barrick Gold Corp. (GOLD), the company’s capital structure generated 21.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.36. Total debt to assets is 10.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.71.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Barrick Gold Corp. (GOLD) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.