Bakkt Holdings Inc (BKKT) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE: BKKT)’s stock price has gone rise by 25.33 in comparison to its previous close of 1.50, PYMNTS reported 2023-11-14 that Bakkt Holdings, a provider of crypto trading and custody services, is prioritizing international expansion as a key component of its business strategy. The company aims to enter nine new international markets by the end of the year, recognizing the potential for growth and revenue generation outside of the challenging U.S.

Is It Worth Investing in Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE: BKKT) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 4.32.

The public float for BKKT is 73.46M, and at present, short sellers hold a 17.54% of that float. On December 04, 2023, the average trading volume of BKKT was 1.70M shares.

BKKT’s Market Performance

BKKT’s stock has seen a 0.00% decrease for the week, with a 100.00% rise in the past month and a 32.39% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 19.50% for Bakkt Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 54.39% for BKKT’s stock, with a 38.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BKKT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BKKT stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for BKKT by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for BKKT in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $2.50 based on the research report published on September 29, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

BKKT Trading at 64.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BKKT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.73%, as shares surge +99.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +62.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BKKT remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2647. In addition, Bakkt Holdings Inc saw 57.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BKKT starting from VPC Impact Acquisition Holding, who sale 600 shares at the price of $1.85 back on Jul 19. After this action, VPC Impact Acquisition Holding now owns 4,603,069 shares of Bakkt Holdings Inc, valued at $1,110 using the latest closing price.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holding, the Director of Bakkt Holdings Inc, sale 40,585 shares at $1.87 during a trade that took place back on Jul 17, which means that VPC Impact Acquisition Holding is holding 4,603,669 shares at $76,020 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BKKT

Equity return is now at value -113.61, with -16.77 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Bakkt Holdings Inc (BKKT) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.