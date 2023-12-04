Baker Hughes Co (BKR) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Baker Hughes Co (NASDAQ: BKR) is above average at 20.36x. The 36-month beta value for BKR is also noteworthy at 1.39. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BKR is $41.63, which is $7.84 above than the current price. The public float for BKR is 1.00B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.55% of that float. The average trading volume of BKR on December 04, 2023 was 7.11M shares.

BKR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Baker Hughes Co (NASDAQ: BKR) has increased by 0.12 when compared to last closing price of 33.75. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.30% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-29 that : In its weekly release, Baker Hughes (BKR) reports that its count of oil and gas rigs has increased for two straight weeks.

BKR’s Market Performance

Baker Hughes Co (BKR) has experienced a -0.30% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -3.01% drop in the past month, and a -8.20% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.04% for BKR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.97% for BKR stock, with a simple moving average of 4.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BKR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BKR stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for BKR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BKR in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $38 based on the research report published on July 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BKR Trading at -2.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.42%, as shares sank -4.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BKR fell by -0.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.03. In addition, Baker Hughes Co saw 14.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BKR starting from BORRAS MARIA C, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $34.49 back on Nov 01. After this action, BORRAS MARIA C now owns 59,463 shares of Baker Hughes Co, valued at $344,900 using the latest closing price.

BORRAS MARIA C, the EVP, Oilfield Services & Equip of Baker Hughes Co, sale 10,000 shares at $35.20 during a trade that took place back on Oct 02, which means that BORRAS MARIA C is holding 59,463 shares at $352,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BKR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.76 for the present operating margin

+23.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Baker Hughes Co stands at -2.84. The total capital return value is set at 8.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.79. Equity return is now at value 11.47, with 4.84 for asset returns.

Based on Baker Hughes Co (BKR), the company’s capital structure generated 51.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.95. Total debt to assets is 21.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 45.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.

Conclusion

In summary, Baker Hughes Co (BKR) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.