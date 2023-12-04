Avenue Therapeutics Inc (ATXI) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ATXI is -0.19. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ATXI is $32.00, which is $31.81 above the current price. The public float for ATXI is 7.24M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.14% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ATXI on December 04, 2023 was 1.65M shares.

ATXI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ATXI) has dropped by -9.43 compared to previous close of 0.21. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-12-01 that MIAMI, Dec. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATXI) (“Avenue” or the “Company”), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of neurologic diseases, today announced that Amy Chappell, M.D., FAAN, will be presenting preclinical in vivo data evaluating BAER-101 using the SynapCell’s Genetic Absence Epilepsy Rat from Strasbourg (“GAERS”) model of absence epilepsy at the American Epilepsy Society (AES) 2023 Annual Meeting in Orlando, FL on December 2, 2023.

ATXI’s Market Performance

ATXI’s stock has risen by 2.13% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -16.52% and a quarterly drop of -75.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 31.48% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 16.14% for Avenue Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.54% for ATXI’s stock, with a -78.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ATXI Trading at -54.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATXI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 31.48%, as shares sank -20.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -68.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATXI rose by +2.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2053. In addition, Avenue Therapeutics Inc saw -83.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATXI starting from Fortress Biotech, Inc., who purchase 418,410 shares at the price of $0.72 back on Sep 08. After this action, Fortress Biotech, Inc. now owns 1,032,390 shares of Avenue Therapeutics Inc, valued at $301,255 using the latest closing price.

ROSENWALD LINDSAY A MD, the Director of Avenue Therapeutics Inc, purchase 348,675 shares at $0.72 during a trade that took place back on Sep 08, which means that ROSENWALD LINDSAY A MD is holding 354,318 shares at $251,046 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATXI

The total capital return value is set at -239.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch -96.57. Equity return is now at value -96.57, with -1939.09 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.91.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Avenue Therapeutics Inc (ATXI) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.