Avalo Therapeutics Inc (AVTX) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.04. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Avalo Therapeutics Inc (AVTX) by analysts is $0.75, which is $0.68 above the current market price. The public float for AVTX is 192.15M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.44% of that float. On December 04, 2023, the average trading volume of AVTX was 75.46M shares.

AVTX) stock’s latest price update

Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AVTX)’s stock price has plunge by -6.87relation to previous closing price of 0.07. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -26.02% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-27 that VVI, AVTX, RYI, TM and HIBB have been added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List on November 27, 2023.

AVTX’s Market Performance

Avalo Therapeutics Inc (AVTX) has seen a -26.02% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -35.22% decline in the past month and a -28.77% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.23% for AVTX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -30.08% for AVTX’s stock, with a -95.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVTX stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for AVTX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AVTX in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $6 based on the research report published on September 24, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

AVTX Trading at -44.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.12%, as shares sank -36.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVTX fell by -26.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -97.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.0913. In addition, Avalo Therapeutics Inc saw -98.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVTX starting from ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC, who sale 937,404 shares at the price of $0.52 back on Jun 27. After this action, ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC now owns 731,458 shares of Avalo Therapeutics Inc, valued at $486,888 using the latest closing price.

ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC, the 10% Owner of Avalo Therapeutics Inc, sale 2,746,138 shares at $0.61 during a trade that took place back on Jun 26, which means that ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC is holding 1,668,862 shares at $1,682,010 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-207.41 for the present operating margin

+80.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Avalo Therapeutics Inc stands at -230.78. The total capital return value is set at -102.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch -125.83. Equity return is now at value -524.01, with -100.85 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

To sum up, Avalo Therapeutics Inc (AVTX) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.