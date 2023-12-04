Assessing the Risk and Potential of PureCycle Technologies Inc’s (PCT) Stock

In the past week, PCT stock has gone up by 17.51%, with a monthly gain of 10.77% and a quarterly plunge of -49.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.97%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.54% for PureCycle Technologies Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.68% for PCT’s stock, with a -35.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in PureCycle Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: PCT) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PCT is 1.41. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for PureCycle Technologies Inc (PCT) is $9.90, which is $5.27 above the current market price. The public float for PCT is 126.13M and currently, short sellers hold a 30.59% of that float. On December 04, 2023, PCT’s average trading volume was 3.14M shares.

PCT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of PureCycle Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: PCT) has jumped by 14.60 compared to previous close of 4.04. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 17.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-11-17 that Ever wonder what signals to look for in the stock market today? Let’s talk about insider buying – a goldmine of clues that could lead you to the next prospect to add to your list of penny stocks to watch.

PCT Trading at -0.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.97%, as shares surge +6.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PCT rose by +17.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.98. In addition, PureCycle Technologies Inc saw -31.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PCT starting from Somma Lawrence C, who purchase 12,510 shares at the price of $3.99 back on Nov 16. After this action, Somma Lawrence C now owns 420,371 shares of PureCycle Technologies Inc, valued at $49,965 using the latest closing price.

BOUCK STEVEN F, the Director of PureCycle Technologies Inc, purchase 8,000 shares at $3.90 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that BOUCK STEVEN F is holding 41,640 shares at $31,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PCT

The total capital return value is set at -11.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.33. Equity return is now at value -18.20, with -8.92 for asset returns.

Based on PureCycle Technologies Inc (PCT), the company’s capital structure generated 48.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.87. Total debt to assets is 29.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 48.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.87.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.17.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of PureCycle Technologies Inc (PCT) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.