Arcimoto Inc (FUV) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for FUV is at 2.57. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for FUV is $4.00, which is $3.07 above the current market price. The public float for FUV is 7.48M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.66% of that float. The average trading volume for FUV on December 04, 2023 was 122.97K shares.

FUV) stock’s latest price update

Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ: FUV) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -8.93 compared to its previous closing price of 1.02. However, the company has seen a gain of 19.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-28 that 2023 is almost over and electric vehicle (EV) producers are likely happy about it. After all, this year hasn’t been the strongest for the sector.

FUV’s Market Performance

Arcimoto Inc (FUV) has experienced a 19.60% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 57.44% rise in the past month, and a -7.11% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 33.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.09% for FUV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 33.73% for FUV’s stock, with a -26.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FUV Trading at 29.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FUV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 33.20%, as shares surge +54.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FUV rose by +19.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7111. In addition, Arcimoto Inc saw -71.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FUV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-902.24 for the present operating margin

-254.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arcimoto Inc stands at -958.89. The total capital return value is set at -113.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -133.41. Equity return is now at value -165.43, with -90.83 for asset returns.

Based on Arcimoto Inc (FUV), the company’s capital structure generated 46.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.75. Total debt to assets is 25.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.68. The receivables turnover for the company is 33.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.93.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Arcimoto Inc (FUV) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.