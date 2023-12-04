Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: ABR) has increased by 7.69 when compared to last closing price of 12.48. Despite this, the company has experienced a 10.71% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-03 that U.S. equity markets notched a fifth-straight week of gains as benchmark interest rates continued a decisive retreat after economic data and comments from Fed officials fueled bets on a pending pivot. Advancing for a fifth-straight week since dipping into “correction territory” at the end of October, the S&P 500 gained another 0.8% on the week, while Mid-Caps and Small-Caps gained 2%. Lifted by the rate retreat, real estate equities were again the leaders this week. The Equity REIT Index rallied 5.0% this week, extending their rebound since late-October to nearly 20%.

Is It Worth Investing in Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: ABR) Right Now?

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: ABR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.94. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) is $15.42, which is $1.98 above the current market price. The public float for ABR is 181.86M, and currently, short sellers hold a 29.81% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ABR on December 04, 2023 was 4.16M shares.

ABR’s Market Performance

The stock of Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) has seen a 10.71% increase in the past week, with a 8.39% rise in the past month, and a -16.83% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.19% for ABR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.20% for ABR’s stock, with a -2.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABR stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for ABR by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for ABR in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $16 based on the research report published on July 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ABR Trading at -0.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.29%, as shares surge +0.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABR rose by +10.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.66. In addition, Arbor Realty Trust Inc. saw 1.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABR starting from KAUFMAN IVAN, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $12.05 back on Nov 29. After this action, KAUFMAN IVAN now owns 1,108,412 shares of Arbor Realty Trust Inc., valued at $120,500 using the latest closing price.

KAUFMAN IVAN, the COB, CEO and President of Arbor Realty Trust Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $11.86 during a trade that took place back on Nov 28, which means that KAUFMAN IVAN is holding 1,098,412 shares at $118,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+82.44 for the present operating margin

+99.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. stands at +28.33. The total capital return value is set at 6.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.39. Equity return is now at value 12.42, with 2.19 for asset returns.

Based on Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR), the company’s capital structure generated 462.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 82.21. Total debt to assets is 79.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 514.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 71.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.86. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.07.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.