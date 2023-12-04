Antero Resources Corp (AR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Antero Resources Corp (NYSE: AR)’s stock price has plunge by -2.95relation to previous closing price of 23.88. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -4.71% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-13 that Ken Griffin, CEO of Citadel, predicts high inflation to last for decades due to global unrest and structural changes. Griffin emphasizes the end of the “peace dividend” and expects higher real and nominal rates. Antero Midstream Corporation and RTX Corporation are highlighted as high-quality investments with strong balance sheets and dividend growth potential.

Is It Worth Investing in Antero Resources Corp (NYSE: AR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Antero Resources Corp (NYSE: AR) is above average at 8.35x, while the 36-month beta value is 3.25.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Antero Resources Corp (AR) is $32.94, which is $9.77 above the current market price. The public float for AR is 277.29M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.89% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AR on December 04, 2023 was 4.53M shares.

AR’s Market Performance

AR stock saw a decrease of -4.71% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -23.84% and a quarterly a decrease of -14.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.57%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.52% for Antero Resources Corp (AR). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.24% for AR’s stock, with a -5.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AR Trading at -12.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.57%, as shares sank -23.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AR fell by -3.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.46. In addition, Antero Resources Corp saw -25.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AR starting from Pearce Sheri, who sale 3,460 shares at the price of $29.92 back on Nov 02. After this action, Pearce Sheri now owns 105,596 shares of Antero Resources Corp, valued at $103,523 using the latest closing price.

Kennedy Michael N. sale 150,000 shares at $21.07 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that Kennedy Michael N. is holding 941,832 shares at $3,160,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+49.86 for the present operating margin

+51.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Antero Resources Corp stands at +21.69. The total capital return value is set at 37.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.52. Equity return is now at value 13.44, with 6.24 for asset returns.

Based on Antero Resources Corp (AR), the company’s capital structure generated 68.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.67. Total debt to assets is 31.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 60.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.44.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Antero Resources Corp (AR) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.