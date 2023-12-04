Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of U.S. Bancorp. (USB)

The price-to-earnings ratio for U.S. Bancorp. (NYSE: USB) is above average at 11.74x. The 36-month beta value for USB is also noteworthy at 1.09. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 15 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for USB is $40.51, which is $1.13 above than the current price. The public float for USB is 1.55B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.85% of that float. The average trading volume of USB on December 04, 2023 was 11.78M shares.

USB) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of U.S. Bancorp. (NYSE: USB) has jumped by 3.31 compared to previous close of 38.12. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-01 that Success in investing comes from tapping into the talents around us for financial gain. We like to achieve it passively through dividends. Warren Buffett’s portfolio has always been over-allocated to banking institutions as he sees it as a “forever” industry. Load up on big sustainable dividends from Scotiabank and U.S. Bancorp at these massive discounts.

USB’s Market Performance

USB’s stock has risen by 5.86% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 23.60% and a quarterly rise of 6.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.25% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.32% for U.S. Bancorp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.90% for USB’s stock, with a simple moving average of 11.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of USB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for USB stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for USB by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for USB in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $30 based on the research report published on September 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

USB Trading at 16.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought USB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.25%, as shares surge +14.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, USB rose by +5.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.41. In addition, U.S. Bancorp. saw -9.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at USB starting from Welsh Timothy A, who sale 13,816 shares at the price of $39.79 back on Aug 10. After this action, Welsh Timothy A now owns 119,058 shares of U.S. Bancorp., valued at $549,780 using the latest closing price.

DOLAN TERRANCE R, the Vice Chair & CFO of U.S. Bancorp., sale 26,000 shares at $39.75 during a trade that took place back on Aug 08, which means that DOLAN TERRANCE R is holding 166,992 shares at $1,033,578 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for USB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.97 for the present operating margin

The net margin for U.S. Bancorp. stands at +21.16. The total capital return value is set at 6.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.80. Equity return is now at value 10.89, with 0.86 for asset returns.

Based on U.S. Bancorp. (USB), the company’s capital structure generated 142.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.83. Total debt to assets is 10.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 82.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.16.

Conclusion

In summary, U.S. Bancorp. (USB) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.