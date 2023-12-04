Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Spirit Airlines Inc (SAVE)

The 36-month beta value for SAVE is also noteworthy at 1.35. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SAVE is $16.75, which is $0.57 above than the current price. The public float for SAVE is 108.16M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.84% of that float. The average trading volume of SAVE on December 04, 2023 was 3.85M shares.

SAVE) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Spirit Airlines Inc (NYSE: SAVE) has jumped by 8.16 compared to previous close of 14.96. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 20.21% in its stock price over the last five trading days. CNBC reported 2023-11-29 that Spirit is facing financial strain from weaker off-peak demand and Pratt & Whitney engine groundings.

SAVE’s Market Performance

SAVE’s stock has risen by 20.21% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 46.78% and a quarterly rise of 1.53%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.78% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.43% for Spirit Airlines Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 35.79% for SAVE’s stock, with a simple moving average of 2.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SAVE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SAVE stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for SAVE by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for SAVE in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $24 based on the research report published on December 20, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SAVE Trading at 14.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SAVE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.78%, as shares surge +41.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SAVE rose by +17.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.20. In addition, Spirit Airlines Inc saw -11.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SAVE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.61 for the present operating margin

+0.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Spirit Airlines Inc stands at -10.93. The total capital return value is set at -1.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.88. Equity return is now at value -33.87, with -5.92 for asset returns.

Based on Spirit Airlines Inc (SAVE), the company’s capital structure generated 393.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.75. Total debt to assets is 60.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 359.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 72.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.92. The receivables turnover for the company is 25.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

In summary, Spirit Airlines Inc (SAVE) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.